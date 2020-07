Tank residents want potholed roads repaired

TANK: The residents here on Tuesday complained that they were facing lack of basic amenities of life and asked the government to pay attention to the uplift of the hitherto underdeveloped district.

The residents complained that the region lacked communications and civic facilities. They maintained that the roads connecting Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and Peshawar have developed potholes, causing inconvenience to the passengers. The people of Tank, Kulachi, Gomal Zam Dam, Murtaza, Jandola use these roads while travelling to South Waziristan, Peshawar and Bannu. The Bannu-Tank and Tank-Dera Ismail Khan roads were constructed a few years back, but they developed potholes as substandard material was used in the construction. Due to poor planning, drainage channels were not built and the accumulation of rainwater eroded the road. To add insult to injury, some portion of the road was left incomplete till Dara Pezu so the people travelling to Peshawar or Bannu have to take the route via Dera Ismail Khan which adds another 65 kilometer to the journey.