Traders threaten protest in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: The traders on Tuesday gave a two-day deadline to the police for the arrest of the robbers who looted a jeweller shop a day earlier.

A protest meeting of the jewellers was held at a school, which was attended by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader Amir Nawaz Khan, Maulana Ahmed Shah Qureshi, Sarafa Association president Khan Badshah, vice-president Sufi Niaz Muhammad and others. Speaking on the

occasion, the leaders expressed concern over the poor law and order situation in the city area where the robbers and thieves were active in committing theft and robbery.

They said that the police should trace out the robbers involved in the broad daylight robbery case, otherwise, they would be forced to take extreme steps. “We are giving only two days to the police to arrest the robbers or else we would chalk out next course of action,” Amir Nawaz Khan said.