PM thinks of himself as general sans uniform: Maula Bux Chandio

ISLAMABAD: The Central Information Secretary Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians, Senator Maula Bux Chandio said that Prime Minister Imran Khan thinks of himself as a general sans uniform.

“The PPP has seen off dictators like Ayub Khan, General Zia and General Musharraf but this is a unique government as the people used to pay attention to previous governments whereas no one pays heed to this government and all the 'Aata chor' (flour thieves), 'Cheeni chor' (sugar thieves) and petrol Chors' are sitting with Imran Khan while the biggest sugar thief has fled the country,” he said while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday with MPA from Sindh assembly Lal Chand Okhrani and Media Coordinator of the PPP Nazir Dhoki.

Senator Maula Bux Chandio said all those people whom Imran Khan had dubbed as thieves are now in the government. He questioned that how those who joined the PTI after leavingother political parties suddenly become angels. He said the prices of medicines have gone up and the patients are forced to buy expensive medicines. “This is the first government which has not increased a penny in the salaries of the government employees. People in Punjab are committing suicides due to unemployment in a government that promised to provide ten million jobs,” he said.

Chandio said that Prime Minister Imran Khan does not have the moral courage to respond to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “The federal ministers are busy in minting money and paying Imran Khan his share in this loot and plunder,” he charged. He said the ministers everyday talk about the 18th Amendment and are frightened of the people. “Today, those people who used to advocate Imran Khan and his policies are shying away from supporting Imran Khan,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan kept repeating that he will not give NRO to anyone but has not as yet disclosed who had asked for it. He also asked the government as to who are Anil Musarat and the Abraj Group. He said everyday, under Imran Khan the country wakes up to new crisis and now, people will support Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Imran Khan will have to deal with the people of Pakistan. “The days of the PTI government are numbered,” he said.