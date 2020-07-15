14 constables dismissed from service

SUKKUR: SSP Khairpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi terminated 14 police constables from service over prolonged absence from duties. The SSP Khairpur took disciplinary action against 14 constables for taking prolonged and unsanctioned leave from duty and without any justifiable reason. He warned other police officers that any violation of discipline, irregularities, misconduct or inefficiency would not be tolerated.