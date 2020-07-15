close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2020

14 constables dismissed from service

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2020

SUKKUR: SSP Khairpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi terminated 14 police constables from service over prolonged absence from duties. The SSP Khairpur took disciplinary action against 14 constables for taking prolonged and unsanctioned leave from duty and without any justifiable reason. He warned other police officers that any violation of discipline, irregularities, misconduct or inefficiency would not be tolerated.

Latest News

More From Pakistan