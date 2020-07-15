Sprays carried out in Tharparkar, Umerkot against locusts

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Information Technology Nawab Muhammad Timur Khan Talpur held a meeting at the deputy commissioner’s office, Umerkot, to review the locust situation. PPP MNA Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur also attended the meeting participated by relevant officials. The Deputy Commissioner, Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, briefed Sindh Minister for Information Technology Nawab Muhammad Timur Khan Talpur and PPP MNA Yousuf Talpur regarding the steps taken to offset the impending locust attack. An official of Plant Protection Dept Muhammed Juman said they were conducting surveys of areas where locust is breeding and those that could fall vulnerable to its attack. Juman said they have adequate amount of pesticides available for the purpose. Furthermore, aerial and ground sprays are underway to check the menace, he said. Nawab Muhammad Taimour Khan Talpur, Provincial Minister for Information Science and Technology, Talpur said aerial and ground spray against locusts was already underway against locust breeding grounds in Tharparkar and Umerkot. He said the Sindh government is trying its level best to protect the crops. He criticized the federal government for not fully helping the provincial government despite the issue falling in its domain. PPP MNA Nawab Yousuf Talpur apprehended a higher magnitude of locust attack this year.