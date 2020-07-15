close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2020

Five children drown in different parts of Sindh

National

Our Correspondent
July 15, 2020

SUKKUR: As many as five children drowned while swimming in local canals and a fishing ponds in different parts of Jacobababad, Larkana and Dadu. Driven by sizzling heat, children and elders generally visit canals and ponds to beat the heat but cannot withstand the strong currents, particularly during the rainy season and lose their lives. Two children Waqar Ali and Shakeel drowned when they could not withstand the fast currents in a canal near village Khan Katto in Mubarkpur, Jacobad. Similarly, tragedy befell on a child Abid Khoso who also drowned in canal at Khairpur Nathan Shah, Dadu, where he had gone to swim. Local divers took out their bodies from the canals. Tanweer Mallah lost his life when he went to a fishing pond for a swim at Badah, Larkana. An infant Gul Khatoon some whow accidently fell into a fishing pond in Tanghwani and drowned.

