Canal breach plays havoc with villages, crops in Jacobabad

SUKKUR: A 100-foot-wide breach in the Baighari Canal played havoc in surrounding villages of Jacobabad. The 100-foot breach occurred in the Baighari canal in village Ghous Bakhash Khoso in Jacobabad and soon flooded as many as 10 villages including Ghihalpur, Ghous Bux Khoso, Ameer Jan Pathan, Agha Khan Pathan and others. The sudden surge of water damaged and destroyed the mud houses and inundated hundreds of acres of paddy crop. The villagers who were displaced suffered losses in the field and held the negligent irrigation department responsible for the destruction. They charged the Irrigation department of using substandard pitching material, which could not withstand the increased water flow. They demanded action against the Irrigation officials and compensation for their damages.