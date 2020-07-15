Police allowed to conduct body exhumation

SUKKUR: The district and sessions judge, Jamshoro, allowed the police to exhume the body of Wazeera Chachar, who was allegedly stoned to death in Jamshoro almost a fortnight ago. The district and sessions judge, Jamshoro, while hearing the police request for exhumation case on Tuesday granted permission to do so. He directed exhumation in the presence of Judicial Magistrate Sehwan. Meanwhile, the Woman Action Forum's Rukhsana Preet Channar, Amar Sindhu, Aisha Dharejo crticised the Jamshoro Police for a lopsided investigation into the Wazeera Chachar’s murder case. They said that they suspect the deceased was gang raped before being ruthlessly murdered and the police did neither conduct a medical examination nor collect DNA or collect samples from her clothes. She was hurriedly buried to hide the evidence, they added. They demanded registration of a new FIR of the incident.