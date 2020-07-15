Polio paralyses child in Lahore

LAHORE: The polio virus has affected a child in Lahore, a Punjab Polio Eradication Programme spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday. “The virus has paralysed all four limbs of the 26-month-old child,” said the spokesperson.

“The child suffered paralysis in June. Subsequently, his stool samples were sent to the national laboratory which confirmed on Tuesday that the child is affected with polio,” said the spokesperson. “The child later died in the Children Hospital. The cause of death is being determined,” added the spokesperson. Polio campaigns remain suspended in the province since March due to the corona pandemic.

Over 30 million children remain without the critical oral polio vaccine which is required to save children from disability. However, Polio Programme Incharge Sundas Irshad confirmed that polio campaigns will be resumed soon. “Polio campaigns are being planned to resume in July in limited districts reporting polio cases,” she said.

“Keeping WHO guidelines on corona precautions in perspective, the scope of the polio campaigns will be expanded in August,” she confirmed and added: “Resumption of polio campaigns will play a major role in stopping transmission of the polio virus.” With the new case in Lahore, the number of polio cases in Punjab has reached four this year, while 59 children have been paralyzed with polio in Pakistan so far.