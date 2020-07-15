Bara traders seek compensation for losses

BARA: The office-bearers of the Anjuman-e-Tajiran Bara asked the government to compensate the traders of the Bara Bazaar as they suffered huge losses in the prolonged militancy in the region.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, the office-bearers including Rauf Khan Afridi, Said Ayaz Wazir, Gulmin Shah, Ajmeen Afridi, Zahid Khan Afridi and others said that the government should unveil a comprehensive relief package for the people and traders of Bara bazaar. They said that business markets, homes and trade centres of the tribal people were destroyed in militancy and military operations. The office-bearers maintained the government infrastructure, including schools, hospitals and roads, were also bombed and destroyed in militancy.

“The Bara bazaar remained closed for 10 years,” Said Ayaz said. He said the government ignored Bara while undertaking development projects. They urged the local MNA and MPA to raise voice for the rights of the affected people. They asked the chief minister to look into their miseries and help mitigate their sufferings.