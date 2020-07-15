ISLAMABD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan was informed on Monday that the constitution of a commission to probe increase in sugar prices was lawful. However, the sugar mills seek to prevent federal and provincial governments as well as statutory bodies from performing their statutory duties.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed submitted synopsis on behalf of the federal government in the federation petition praying for granting leave to appeal against the order dated 23.06.2020 passed by the High Court of Sindh, suspending the operation of the Inquiry Commission report to the extent of 12 sugar mills owners.

A three-member bench of the apex court will resume hearing in the matter today (Tuesday). In the synopsis, the attorney general submitted that the matter relates to the fundamental rights of the people of Pakistan, in particular the right to life under Article 9 of the Constitution of Pakistan which includes the right to have access to essential food items to sustain their lives at a reasonable and affordable cost and without being charged exorbitant amount for such items.

“The respondent sugar mills seek to prevent federal and provincial governments as well as statutory bodies from performing their respective duties,” he contended. He submitted that to probe the increase in sugar prices, the federal government formed the Inquiry Committee. During the proceedings, the committee collected information from federal and provincial governments, PSMA and other stakeholders. It then transpired that the whole information system used for decision making by government departments was totally dependent on information provided by sugar mills.

While the committee was able to form a reasonable picture about the possible ways in which malpractices in sugar sector were used to hide real production and possible off-the-record sales and commit manipulation of market sale price. The AG informed the court the Inquiry Commission carried out the probe and submitted a detailed report about the working of the sugar industry while also disclosing potential violations of different laws resulting in huge loss of public revenue which warrants appropriate legal actions and proceedings against persons responsible under different statutes.

The AG said in the present context, no law required individual hearing to every manufacture of sugar by the commission as each one of them will get adequate opportunity of hearing by the respective authorities which will proceed against them for violations of law, if any.

Even if there is any adverse action against anyone, the law provides remedies at different stages. Thus, there is no question of denial of due process of law to the sugar mills nor were they subjected to any adverse legal action or were prejudged at this stage as incorrectly alleged by them, the AG contended. He submitted that although the PSMA was provided adequate opportunity to appear before the commission and had indeed provided its input, the fact remains that the commission was neither authorized nor it took any adverse action against any party.

“The commission has only submitted a report of facts finding to the government while also identifying potential violations of different laws by different manufacturers of sugar and others acting in collusion or concert”, the AG informed the court. He stated that legal action or proceedings, if any, as warranted under the relevant laws, are to be initiated by the relevant and competent authorities under different statutes. Therefore, no question of prejudging or subjecting them to any other adverse legal action or denial of the principle of natural justice could possibly arise in the present circumstances. He cited apex court judgments including 2010 PLC(CS) 795 at 801, PLD 83 SC 358 at 382-G, PLD 2010 SC 483 at 539 and 540.

Meanwhile, the counsel for the sugar mills submitted a synopsis of their oral submissions and prayed to the apex court to dismiss the federation’s appeal with cost. Senior counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan and other counsel for the sugar mills contended that the submission of the federation runs against the invariable jurisprudence of the SCP. They contended it has been a consistent practice in Pakistan that persons aggrieved by actions of the federation can challenge the action before a high court.

Similarly, they submitted there are a number of examples in the judicial history where actions of the federation or acts of parliament were challenged before various high courts. High courts have taken different opinions on the same subject. The contrary opinion of the high courts is accepted as a ground for grant of leave by this court. Such controversies are ultimately resolved by this court in view of the differing opinions of the high courts, they contended.

Similarly, the counsel submitted that the validity of amendments made to the Workers Welfare Funds Ordinance 1971 by the Finance Acts of 2006 and 2008 were simultaneously challenged by petitioners before the SHC, the LHC and the PHC. The amendments were struck down by the LHC. The PHC followed the judgment of the LHC. The SHC, however, held the amendments ultra vires of the Constitution. This court in the judgment reported as Workers’ Welfare Funds vs East Pakistan Chrome Tannery (Pvt.) Ltd; PLD 2017 SC 28 upheld judgments of the LHC and the PHC. The judgment of the SHC was set aside.