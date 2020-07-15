KP Mines, Mineral Development Dept generates Rs3.25 bn revenue

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mines and Mineral Development Department generated Rs 3.25 billion revenue during the financial year 2019-20 as compared to the Rs 2.10 billion during the previous financial year.

This was stated in a meeting of Mineral Investment Facilitation Authority held here on Tuesday and chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, said a handout.

Besides Special Assistant to CM on Mines and Mineral Development, Arif Ahmadzai, Special Assistant to CM on Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash, Head of Strategic Support Unit, Sahibzada Saeed, Secretary Mines and Mineral Development, Nazar Hussain Shah and others attended the meeting.

The meeting briefed on the performance of the department, steps taken to curb illegal mining, current status of royalty rates of different minerals, the future course of action for exploration, efficient management of mineral resources, issues faced by the department and various other related matters.

It was added that the department had set a target of revenue collection worth Rs 6.00 billion during the current financial year and under a well-planned strategy and result-oriented steps were being taken for that.

The chief minister directed the officials of the department to take concrete measures and make concerted efforts to explore the untapped mineral resources of the province. He directed them to focus special attention on scientific and mechanized exploration of mineral resources in the newly merged districts so that the same could be utilized for the accelerated development of the areas.

Mahmood Khan stressed the need for an effective and permanent mechanism of monitoring within the department to curb illegal mining. The participants reviewed the possibilities of private investments to set up miming plants and factories in the province to convert raw mineral products into refined ones at local level. The meeting decided to constitute a task force with the representation of Mines and Industries Department and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company to devise an effective strategy to develop the mineral sector along modern lines, attract private sector investment, ensure efficient management of mineral resources and to make mining environment friendly.