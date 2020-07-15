Transparency being ensured in institutions: Governor Sarwar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said transparency and stability are being ensured in institutions. Talking to different delegations which met with him at Governor’s House in on Tuesday, he said public welfare is the main focus of the government. He said the incumbent government has given historic package to the construction sector.