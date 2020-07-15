Two die of Covid-19, 109 test positive, 732 recover in a day in twin cities

Rawalpindi: Another two patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 died of the disease here in the federal capital though the virus did not claim any life in Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours while number of recoveries in both Rawalpindi district and Islamabad Capital Territory in a day remained much higher.

In last 24 hours, as many as 109 patients were tested positive for coronavirus illness from the region including only 15 patients from Rawalpindi district and 94 from ICT while as many as 732 patients have recovered from the disease taking total number of recoveries to 16039. To date, a total of 19,876 patients have been tested positive for the disease from the twin cities of which 422 have lost their lives while 16039 have recovered leaving only 3,429 active cases in the region.

The number of patients being tested positive for COVID-19 from the region is continuously on the decline and the recoveries are registering a continuous upward trend apparently hinting towards a situation becoming normal though senior health experts believe that it may take another two to three weeks to assess the situation properly.

They are of the opinion that there may be chances of a second spike in number of COVID-19 cases on and after Eidul Azha and it depends mainly on attitude and behaviour of individuals.

COVID-19 claimed two lives in ICT taking death toll from the federal capital to 155 while the virus has already claimed 267 lives in Rawalpindi district. In last 24 hours, 94 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking tally to 14,202 while 444 recovered taking number of recoveries to 11,327. On Tuesday, there were 2,720 active cases of the disease in ICT according to the official figure released by National Command and Control Centre.