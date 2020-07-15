Number of virus cases decreases in Punjab, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that corona virus cases in the province have decreased due to smart lockdown strategy.

In a statement Tuesday, he said steps taken by Prime Minister to overcome the pandemic were being lauded at the international level. Those doing negative politics on corona virus had seen the defeat.

The chief minister said that the number of recovered patients in Punjab was increasing with every passing day. He also lauded the role of the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC). He urged the masses to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Eidul Azha to protect themselves and their dear ones from COVID-19 and other diseases.