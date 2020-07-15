40 acres allotted at Hawkes Bay to build 500kW grid station

The Sindh government has been doing whatever it can to the best of its capacity to help the relevant agencies, including K-Electric, to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people of Karachi.

Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh told this to a meeting on Tuesday that was held at the energy department to discuss land issues pertaining to the upcoming energy projects in the province. The meeting green-lit the proposal to allot a 40-acre piece of land in the Hawkesbay area of the city to build a grid station that would generate 500 kilowatts of electricity. The minister ordered KE to start the construction at the earliest.

The meeting also approved the resolution of land issues in various areas of the province where gas pipelines are to be laid under the projects of the Sui Southern Gas Company.

Sheikh directed the deputy commissioners of Tharparkar and Umerkot districts to provide support for the fast-track execution of the projects of electricity generation being established there, which would consume coal extracted from the Thar area. He said that private sector energy firms working on power projects in the Gharo-Jhimpir wind corridor must adhere to the concept and principles of corporate social responsibility so as to work for the welfare of the local communities living in the surroundings of these projects.

The minister said that an organisation under the name of Keenhjar Lake Foundation will be set up just for the purpose along the lines of the Thar Foundation. He directed the officials concerned to extend their complete support for the swift execution of the upcoming energy projects in the province.

Besides the officers of the energy department, the meeting was attended by Land Utilisation Member Ejaz Baloch and officials of KE and other utility agencies.

JI’s protest plan

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said a regular power supply could not be made possible by the K-Electric even after assurances from the Sindh governor as well as after ending a sit-in by the PTI and the MQM-P.

He said the JI would announce the next line of action today (Wednesday) at a press conference after the end of its three-day ultimatum to the KE it had given during a sit-in on Sharea Faisal.