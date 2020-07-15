With 37 new deaths, coronavirus death toll rises to 1,863 in Sindh

The novel coronavirus yet again became the reason of 37 more deaths in the last 24 hours after which the total number of deaths due to the viral disease reached 1,863 in the province, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Tuesday

“It is another unfortunate day as we have lost 37 more lives due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Sindh. Most of these deaths occurred at health facilities in Karachi. Now the death toll due to the infectious disease stands at 1,863,” the chief minister said.

The CM said around 1,151 new coronavirus cases surfaced in the province 99,72 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, constituting a 12 per cent detection rate. “So far, 593,668 tests have been conducted which detected 107,773 positive cases, constituting an 18 per cent overall detection rate.”

Overnight, he said, 1,591 more patients defeated the virus after which the total number of recovered patients had reached 65,420, constituting a 61 per cent recovery rate.

Currently, he added, 40,490 patients were under treatment, of whom 38,917 were in home isolation, 412 at isolation centres and 1,161 at different hospitals. He said the condition of 843 patients was critical and 121 of them had been shifted onto ventilators.

Giving district-wise break-up of the new cases, the CM said out of the 1,151 new cases, Karachi had 455, of whom 113 were from south, 111 from east, 75 from Korangi, 71 from central, 65 from Malir and 26 from west districts.

He said Jacobabad had 64, Hyderabad, Khairpur and Larkana each 57, Umerkot 55, Shaheed Benazirabad 50, Dadu 32, Shikarpur 28, Sanghar 24, Mirpurkhas 23, Kambar 21, Ghotki 20, Sukkur and Badin 14 each, Kashmore 13, Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar 11 each, Matiari 7, Tando Mohammad Khan five, Thatta four and Naushehroferoze one. The CM once again urged the people of Sindh to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to stay safe.