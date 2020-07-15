Alhamra to resume literary, cultural sessions

LAHORE:The Lahore Art Council is a state-of-the-art literary and cultural institution that has not allowed the obstacles created by COVID-19 to hinder the promotion of arts and culture.

Moreover, the relationship between the people and Alhamra is incredibly strong even today. Currently the only difference is that the style of Alhamra has changed for the safety and betterment of the people's health amid the pandemic.

Lahore Art Council (LAC) has successfully organised regular online activities for the promotion and development of arts, music, painting and other fine arts. And the next goal of the organisation is to re-launch the monthly literary and cultural sessions of "Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain" and "Roshan Sitaray" online to entertain and educate the audience.

A meeting was held to discuss the re-launch of the programmes at Alhamra Art Centre. LAC Board of Governors Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi chaired the meeting along with LAC Executive Director Saman Rai.

Moneeza Hashmi said, “From the very beginning, the purpose of these programmes has been to pay homage to the legend and to educate our young generation.”LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said people of all ages and from different walks of life were taking an extraordinary interest in both programmes which had to be stopped due to COVID 19.