Marriage halls opening to be taken up with Centre: minister

LAHORE:The Punjab government will raise the issue of opening of marriage halls and permission for outdoor catering before the Cabinet Committee and NCOC meeting with recommendations to open in September provided that improvement in corona cases continued.

The assurance was given by the provincial minister for industries and trade Mian Aslam Iqbal to the Punjab Marriage Halls Association delegation that met him under the chairmanship of Mian Muhammad Ilyas at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade office here Tuesday. During the meeting, matters pertaining to difficulties arising due to closure of marriage halls and opening of marriage halls came under discussion.

The minister assured the delegation members that marriage halls would be opened in the first week of September in case of improvement in the corona conditions. He said that every sector had been badly affected due to corona pandemic but now the situation was improving in the country. He maintained that he would put up the matter regarding opening of marriage halls and permission for outdoor catering before the Cabinet Committee and NCOC meeting. The minister highlighted that livelihood of thousands of families were linked with the marriage halls industry and added that it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to set the wheel of business and industries rolling. He lauded that Prime Minister wanted to save the masses not only from economic constraints but also from the dangers of corona pandemic. He commended that smart lockdown policy adopted by Prime Minster Imran Khan had proved to be

result-oriented.

He outlined that the PTI government was not interested in closing down businesses and was compelled to shut down few businesses due to corona pandemic. He assured the delegation that the government would give tax relief to the marriage halls due to closure of their businesses along with confronting economic difficulties.

On this occasion, President Marriage Halls Association Mian Muhammad Ilyas thanked the minister for listening to their problems sympathetically. The delegation assured the minister that they would implement the SOPs issued by the government in case of opening of marriage halls. The delegation included President Marriage Halls Association Mian Khalid Idrees Bhatti, Senior Vice-President Malik Aqeel Sarwar, General Secretary Rao Tariq Islam and others.