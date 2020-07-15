close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2020

Hot, humid forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 15, 2020

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather was witnessed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that seasonal low lies over north Balochistan.

A weak westerly wave is also present over western and upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain, wind-thundershower is expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Latest News

More From Lahore