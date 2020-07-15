Hot, humid forecast

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather was witnessed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that seasonal low lies over north Balochistan.

A weak westerly wave is also present over western and upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain, wind-thundershower is expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.