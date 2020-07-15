Pakistan have spin bowling edge over England: Shan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Test opener Shan Masood has given his team a clear edge over England in the spin department, declaring that in favourable conditions it has the potential to win matches for the country.

In a video conference with a group of journalists on Tuesday from Derby where the team has now settled down following their quarantine period in Worcester, Shan said both spinners Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan could prove decisive on the given day.

“A lot depends on the conditions. A bit of favour from the surface and both spinners have the potential to lead Pakistan to victory. Yasir has special liking for English conditions as he has been picking wickets here in the past. His experience backed by coaches’ guidance could see Pakistan carrying the day when it all comes down to spinners,” said the left-handed opener.

Following the first Test at Old Trafford (Manchester) from August 5, Pakistan are to play two back-to-back matches at Ageas Bowl Southampton where condition always suit spin bowling.

Shan said that it would be too early to judge England’s strength from the only Test they had played so far following a long layoff. “Like every other team, English cricketers are also out there on the field following a long break. So to determine the strength and weaknesses of any team on the basis of a single match would not be an intelligent guess.

“We should not predetermine anything. It is too early to rate them as weak or strong. England cricketers definitely require some matches to get settled down and to get into top shape,” Shan added.

He rated England as a very potent bowling unit. “Look they have eight quality pace bowlers. Everyone has the potential to take wickets. With Joe Root coming back in the next match, England batting will give a much solid look. So in this battle of the Test Championship, every team is strong. We should not rate any opponent easier, a lesson that England must have learnt after the first Test against West Indies. It all comes down to performance on each and every day of the Test match. Day to day performance matters,” said Shan.

Pakistan Test opener played down the pace of Jofra Archer and his potential threat for the batsmen. “All Test playing nations have potential speedsters in their ranks. All, however, depends on the batsman. Which ball is to play and which to leave, an opener or a top-order batsman should be knowing.