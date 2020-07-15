Fresh Covid-19 restrictions in Australia affect Usman’s Olympics training

KARACHI: The Covid-19 restrictions in Australia have affected Pakistan rider Usman’s training for the next year’s Tokyo Olympics. Usman says that due to border restrictions, he has been focusing on mental strength rather than physical strength training.

“Australia came out of shutdown in June and back into smart lockdown in July with level 3 restrictions. We are based in part of Victoria which is not under lockdown but state borders are now sealed for six weeks. We can’t get out,” Usman told ‘The News’ from Melbourne.

“In these times we exercise mental strength rather than physical strength training,” he said. “Europe has actively commenced the season with recently concluded FEI event in Strzegom, Poland. While USA has started their show jumping season, followed by eventing competition at Lexington VA in July 2020. Unfortunately, Australia which is the least affected has cancelled several events not only because of Covid-19 restrictions but also because of rising cost of expenses to meet safety standards,” he said.

“The temperatures at the training facility have dropped to -3C degrees with frosty and windy conditions. This doesn’t effect our training program but (our) not (being) able to compete gives Europeans and Americans added advantage to improve their world ranking and performance,” he said. “I don’t think we can simulate real competition environment in training sessions and that’s the actual gap,” Usman said.

Usman and his horse Azad Kashmir earned Minimum Eligibility Requirements (MER) and achieved Tokyo 2020 qualification by completing the CCI4*-L, finishing 13th at the Wallaby Hill in December 2019.

In qualifiers in September 2019, Usman ended 15th. In October 2019 at the Lynton Horse Trials in Goulburn the organising committee agreed to run a CCI3*-L specifically for Usman and Azad Kashmir so that they could try and achieve an MER at this level, enabling them to compete at Wallaby Hill CCI4*-L.