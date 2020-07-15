Catalan speaker accuses Spain of ‘political spying’

MADRID: A senior Catalan separatist politician on Tuesday accused Spain’s central government of spying on his mobile phone last year in a claim categorically denied by Madrid.

Roger Torrent, speaker of the Catalan regional parliament, outlined the claim at a press conference after the matter came to light in two reports in El Pais and Britain’s Guardian newspaper.

Following a joint investigation, the papers said Torrent’s phone had been allegedly targeted using Pegasus, an Israeli-made spyware tool which exploited a one-time vulnerability in WhatsApp software.

Quoting from a lawsuit filed by Whatsapp against the Israeli firm NSO Group, the papers said 1,400 users had been allegedly targeted over a two-week period from late April to May 2019.