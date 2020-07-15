close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
AFP
July 15, 2020

Ukraine unsure about downed airliner

World

Kiev : Ukraine said on Tuesday it was too early to conclude that a Kiev-bound passenger plane was shot down by Iran in January because of human error as Tehran has claimed.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was hit by two missiles and crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran’s main airport on January 8 amid heightened US-Iran tensions. Iran admitted several days later that it accidentally shot down the plane, killing all 176 people on board. On Sunday, Iran’s civil aviation authority said the misalignment of an air defence unit’s radar system was the key "human error" that led to the accidental downing of the jet.

