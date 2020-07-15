tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Istanbul: Turkey’s Hagia Sophia could open to visitors outside prayer times and its Christian icons will remain, religious officials said on Tuesday, after a court ruling paved the way for it to become a mosque. The sixth-century Istanbul landmark’s museum status -- in place since 1934 -- was revoked on Friday and control was handed to the religious authority, Diyanet. The decision sparked condemnation from Western governments, Russia and Christian leaders -- Pope Francis saying he was "very distressed".