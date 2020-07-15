Istanbul: Turkey’s Hagia Sophia could open to visitors outside prayer times and its Christian icons will remain, religious officials said on Tuesday, after a court ruling paved the way for it to become a mosque. The sixth-century Istanbul landmark’s museum status -- in place since 1934 -- was revoked on Friday and control was handed to the religious authority, Diyanet. The decision sparked condemnation from Western governments, Russia and Christian leaders -- Pope Francis saying he was "very distressed".