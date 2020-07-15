Egyptian journalist dies of virus

CAIRO: An Egyptian journalist arrested after appearing on the Al Jazeera network has died of the novel coronavirus, his daughter confirmed, days after he was released from detention.

Mohamed Monir, 65, had been arrested in mid-June and charged with "membership of a terrorist group, dissemination of false news and improper use of social networks". His arrest, widely criticised by rights groups, came after he appeared on the Qatar-based satellite news channel. Egypt labels the channel a mouthpiece for the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, a charge Doha denies.