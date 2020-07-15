Banksy returned to France

Rome: An homage to the victims of the 2015 Paris attacks by street artist Banksy was returned to France on Tuesday after the stolen work was found in Italy.

The image of a young girl in mourning was painted with stencil and white paint on an emergency door of the Bataclan concert hall in Paris where Islamic State gunmen killed 90 people nearly five years ago. It was found in the attic of an abandoned farmhouse in the eastern Italian region of Abruzzo last month.