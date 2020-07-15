US carries out ‘first’ execution

WASHINGTON: A former white supremacist convicted of the 1996 murders of a family of three was put to death by lethal injection on Tuesday as federal executions resumed in the United States following a 17-year hiatus.

Daniel Lewis Lee, 47, was pronounced dead at 8:07 am (1207 GMT) at Terre Haute prison in the Midwestern state of Indiana, the Justice Department said. Lee was the first of three federal inmates scheduled to be executed this week after President Donald Trump ordered a resumption of capital punishment at the federal level.