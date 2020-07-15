Nine troops die on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Baku: At least nine soldiers were killed on Tuesday in a third day of fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia, despite international calls for restraint.

The fighting between the arch-foes in the South Caucasus since Sunday is the heaviest in years, raising fears of a major flare-up in the volatile region. Azerbaijan said seven of its soldiers had died on Tuesday, including two senior officers, and Armenia said two of its troops had been killed, its first reported fatalities in the clashes.

The ex-Soviet republics have been locked in a simmering conflict for decades over Azerbaijan’s southwestern separatist region of Nagorny Karabakh, which was seized by ethnic Armenian separatists in a 1990s war that claimed 30,000 lives.

Fighting outside the region is rare, but since Sunday the two sides have reported clashes in northern areas along their shared border. Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said Armenian forces had attacked its positions in the northern Tovuz region with artillery fire, mortars and large-calibre machineguns on Tuesday. It said several villages in the area had also come under fire.

Deputy Defence Minister Karim Valiyev told state television that a major general, a colonel and five other servicemen had "heroically died in action" on Tuesday -- bringing the total number of Azerbaijani soldiers killed since Sunday to 11. The Azerbaijani foreign ministry also said one civilian was killed in an artillery strike on a village in Tovuz region.

Armenia accused Azerbaijani forces of opening fire again on the northeastern section of the border in its Tavush province, with defence ministry spokesman Sushan Stepanyan saying a major and a captain had been killed.