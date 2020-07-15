Iran executes ‘US spy’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TEHRAN: Iran has executed a man convicted of spying for the United States by selling the CIA information on the Islamic republic’s missile programme, the judiciary spokesman said on Tuesday. Reza Asgari, an Iranian citizen, was executed last week, Gholamhossein Esmaili was quoted as saying by the judiciary’s official website Mizan Online.