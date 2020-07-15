ECB provides funds for Luton’s local cricket infrastructure

LUTON: The English Cricket Board funded a Luton project as part of their facility commitment, which links to the South Asian Core City programme, with the aim to remove barriers, build relationships, and make a positive difference to communities.

It addresses areas such as physical and educational attainment, social cohesion and crime and antisocial behaviour, says a press release issued by Luton Borough Council.As part of Cricket East’s commitment to developing the cricket infrastructure in Luton, non-turf pitches have been installed at seven parks across the borough — including Leagrave Park, Stockwood Park, Lancaster Avenue Recreation and Icknield Way Recreation Gro.

They have also installed two dual-lane outdoor cricket net facilities at Upper Wardown and Lower Wardown Park which can be used by the local community when government guidelines state it is safe to do so.

They will also be providing outdoor mobile cricket cages to the seven schools and parks — including Challney High School for Boys, Crawley Green Social Club and Putteridge High School.

Dave Summers, Cricket East lead project co-ordinator Core City Programme, said the project also supports the development of the cricket workforce, women’s and girl’s and game format profiles.