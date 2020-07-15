Snowdon gives rivals mountain to climb

LONDON: Mister Snowdon should find Yarmouth’s Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap an easier assignment than his recent Royal Ascot outing. The three-year-old has won two of his three starts to date, with his only defeat coming when upped to Group Three company in the Jersey Stakes over seven furlongs.

A 66-1 shot at the big meeting, Richard Hughes’ charge is probably better judged on his two previous wins — one on his debut as a strong favourite at Wolverhampton in March and his surprise defeat of hot favourite Enemy at this track last month.

He pulled hard early that day and it was to his credit he kept finding in the last of the seven furlongs, but perhaps it makes sense to switch back to six here and allow him to stride on.

Expectations for Portrush were always going to be high as a Frankel half-sister to Enable and while she was beaten on her debut, that was a far from disappointing effort at Newbury. The winner, Gold Wand, was an odds-on favourite and thought good enough to tackle the Oaks subsequently, so Portrush’s length-and-a-half beating offers plenty of hope for better things to come. With that in mind, the Download The At The Races App Maiden Stakes looks a nice springboard.

Stablemate Nasraawy can make it a double for John Gosden in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Maiden Handicap. He has finished second in each of his two starts so far, but clearly has ability.

Zookeeper is the pick in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes.

By Dubawi out of a Brazilian Group One winner, Zookeeper made a decent start for Mark Johnston at Doncaster earlier this month, attempting to make all before having to settle for third after just getting caught for a bit of toe.

Zookeeper should be a bit wiser for the experience and Ryan Moore’s presence in the saddle is an obvious plus.

May Sonic hit the bar at Kempton on his return after nearly a year on the sidelines and he should feel the benefit in the Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day Handicap back at that track. Sent off a 28-1 chance, Charlie Hills’ runner tried to make all over seven furlongs but fell just short at the line, beaten a length and a half.

It is perfectly reasonable to expect some improvement for the outing and he should be competitive on an unchanged mark. Cepheus was another runner to make an appearance at Royal Ascot, where he turned in a reasonable effort to finish fifth in the Golden Gates Handicap.

Beaten five and a quarter lengths, Cepheus ran a better race than he had when outclassed on his seasonal bow in the 2000 Guineas and it is interesting Brian Meehan opts to try a mile and a half in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap.

Dropped 1lb to a mark of 86, Cepheus should have a decent shout if he can return to the kind of form that saw him beat Volkan Star as a juvenile.