Wilder wants ‘severest’ punishment for racist abuse

LONDON: Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has condemned racist abuse which was directed at Blades striker David McGoldrick on social media at the weekend.

McGoldrick, who scored twice in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Chelsea, wrote “2020 and this is life” as he shared a screen-grab of a message he was sent in which he was called a “f****** dirty n*****” and told his life “defo doesn’t matter!”.

Speaking for the first time since the incident at his pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Premier League game at Leicester, Wilder called for the “severest of punishment” to be handed out to perpetrators. “It is concerning. It’s incredible that these things are still happening,” said Wilder. “We’ve all had abuse to some degree in the business we work in but it doesn’t make it right, it’s ridiculous. “Nobody has the right to abuse anybody in any way, shape or form and it needs to be dealt with properly and the severest of punishment needs to be handed out so we can try to eradicate all this.

“I’m a believer in education but there has to be a price to pay for the people who think they can do this. Maybe it’s a bit extreme what I’d like to happen, and I’ll leave those opinions to myself but hopefully the authorities can take it forward and deal with it.”

The abuse aimed at McGoldrick came a day after West Midlands Police arrested a 12-year-old boy in relation to racist abuse sent to Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha on social media. —PA