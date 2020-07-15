Shera lauds Bernard’s appointment

LONDON: Councillor Dr James Shera, former mayor of Rugby, has lauded the appointment of Johnson Bernard as an Additional Registrar, Director Overseas Pakistanis Cell, in the Lahore High Court.

In a letter to the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court, he extended his appreciation over Bernard’s appointment. He said it will serve as an example of excellence and determination of the judiciary to address the problems of overseas Pakistani community.

Dr Shera also lauded the judiciary for reserving 5 per cent seats in employment sector for religious minorities which will open doors for minority ethnic backgrounds to experience the richness of inclusive and diverse culture in the true spirit of the vision of our founding father Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

In a separate statement, Councillor Shera, congratulated Nadub Gill for establishing a Guinness World Record for solving the most math problems in one minute.

Nadub Gill, 10, a student of Pakistani Christian background at Longmoor Primary School in Long Eaton, England, answered 196 questions in one minute in the Times Table Rock Stars app, setting a record.

Dr Shera said: “His passion and determination during the uncertain times of pandemic crisis has brought a proud moment for his family and the entire Pakistani community in the UK.”

Dr Peter Johnson David, Dr Noshaba Khilijee, Councillor Morris Johns, Advocate Qamar Shams, John Bosco, Qamar Rafiq, Bishop Yousaf Nadeem and Michael Messy also congratulated Bernard and Gill.