Queen not told before Whitlam dismissed in 1975, letters show

LONDON: The Queen’s representative in Australia dismissed Prime Minister Gough Whitlam in 1975 “without informing the Palace in advance”, newly released correspondence shows.

The removal of Whitlam, who had failed to pass a budget and then opted not to resign or call an election, has been the subject of ongoing speculation in the 45 years since.

And the letters, which were released following legal proceedings, showed then governor-general Sir John Kerr did not give Whitlam a chance to call an election because he feared he would be sacked himself.

In one of the letters, addressed to the Queen’s private secretary Sir Martin Charteris, Sir John Kerr admitted to taking unilateral action to remove Whitlam without first seeking the Queen’s express permission to act.

He wrote: “I should say I decided to take the step I took without informing the palace in advance because, under the Constitution, the responsibility is mine, and I was of the opinion it was better for Her Majesty not to know in advance, though it is of course my duty to tell her immediately.”

The letters have been released by the National Archives of Australia – which tweeted its website was “temporarily unavailable” on Tuesday due to high demand – following a ruling in the Australian High Court which overturned an earlier decision that deemed the correspondence as “personal” and not state records.

In a letter more than a week after the dismissal, and dated November 20 1975, Sir John writes that Whitlam had told him the crisis could end in a “race to the Palace” and the governor-general “simply could not risk the outcome for the sake of the monarchy”.

He said: “If, in the period of say 24 hours, during which he (Whitlam) was considering his position, he advised the Queen in the strongest of terms that I should be immediately dismissed, the position would then have been that either I would, in fact, be trying to dismiss him while he was trying to dismiss me — an impossible position for the Queen.”

In response to the release of the documents, a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: “At Her Majesty’s Coronation on 2 June 1953, the Queen swore an oath to govern the Peoples of Australia ‘according to their respective laws and customs’.

“Throughout her reign, Her Majesty has consistently demonstrated this support for Australia, the primacy of the Australian constitution and the independence of the Australian people, which the release of these letters reflects.”