Govt vows to ensure transparency in Senate election: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is determined to ensure transparency in the Senate elections, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said following a meeting of the federal cabinet.

Briefing reporters about decisions taken in the meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, Faraz said the government was also working on developing a system to streamline the appointments of heads in government institutions, Radio Pakistan reported.

In another decision, the Prime Minister directed all provinces to constitute “Provincial Finance Commissions” to bring the less developed areas on par with developed areas, Faraz said. He added that Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar will supervise matters pertaining to the Provincial Finance Commission in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The minister also announced the government is working on establishing a Hajj fund on the pattern of Malaysia’s model. Faraz said citizens in Gilgit-Baltistan were being provided solar stoves in order to prevent deforestation in the region.

Regarding Pakistani prisoners in foreign jails, Faraz said the meeting was told that a total of 11,376 citizens are imprisoned in various countries. The Prime Minister directed all Pakistan embassies to provide legal support to these prisoners and contact the concerned governments to ensure their release.

Commenting on sugar enquiry report, the minister said its main purpose was to ensure provision of sugar to the consumers at low prices instead of defaming anyone.

Faraz said the cabinet reviewed all decisions taken in the previous meetings and discussed various suggestions related to implementation of the delayed decisions.