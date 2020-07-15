Azerbaijani officers among 7 killed in new Armenia clashes

By News Desk

BAKU/MOSCOW/ISLAMABAD: An Azerbaijani general, a colonel, and five more soldiers were killed Tuesday in fresh border clashes with arch-foe Armenia, local media quoted officials as saying.

Deputy Defence Minister Karim Valiyev told media, including news agency APA and news website report.az, that Major General Polad Gashimov, Colonel Ilgar Mirzoyev, and five soldiers had “heroically died in action” on Tuesday morning.

That brings the total number of Azerbaijani dead to 11 since border clashes on Sunday reignited the simmering Azerbaijan-Armenia territorial conflict. Valiyev claimed Azerbaijani forces had killed 100 Armenian troops, but Yerevan has so far denied any troop losses.

Moscow on Tuesday urged the two ex-Soviet republics to show restraint. “We are deeply concerned about the exchange of fire on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow is calling on both sides to show restraint”.

The countries have been in a protracted conflict for decades over Azerbaijan’s southwestern separatist region of Nagorny Karabakh, which was seized by ethnic Armenian separatists in a 1990s war that claimed 30,000 lives.

Meanwhile, Pakistan strongly condemned the “attack by Armenian forces on the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan”. “We extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved families,” the Foreign Office said in a statement. It added that the unresolved conflict of Nagorno-Karabakh poses a “serious threat to regional peace and security with far-reaching consequences”.

The recent provocative action is manifestation of the Armenian attempt to distract the international community and hamper the ongoing negotiation process for peaceful resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Pakistan reaffirms its principled position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and reiterates its support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.