SC gives govt go-ahead to act against sugar mills

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday voided a stay order of the Sindh High Court and allowed authorities to move against sugar mills’ owners in light of recommendations made by the Sugar Inquiry Commission (SIC) and in accordance with the law.

The court also directed the Sindh and Islamabad high courts to decide on the petitions of the sugar mills within three weeks. A three-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the federal government’s appeal against the Sindh High Court’s order which stayed the government from moving against sugar mills following a damning report of the SIC.

During the course of the proceedings, the lawyer of the sugar mills alleged that the government’s representatives conducted a media trial by making statements, at which the court directed them not to make statements on the report of SIC. However, the Chief Justice said the rhetoric was a “political issue” and could not be much interfered with.

The Attorney-General said this was the first commission in which two chief ministers appeared, including the Prime Minister’s closest aide.

Justice Ahsan said there should be a transparent investigation so that those involved could be punished. He said the public’s interest would not be compromised.

Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for sugar mill owners, said if the stay order was vacated, the case proceedings would be affected in the high courts. At this, the Attorney-General asked why action could not be taken against 20 sugar mills. Likewise, the Chief Justice remarked that how could the government be stopped from working.

The Attorney General said the government was also setting up a commission on the petroleum crisis. He said the government wanted to resolve stay order issues on sugar inquiry before the formation of a commission on petroleum crisis. A detailed judgement is expected to be released later.

On July 2, the apex court’s three-member bench under Justice Ahmed heard a case on the plea filed against the Sindh High Court’s decision which had stopped the government from taking action against sugar mill owners held responsible for the sugar price hike earlier this year.