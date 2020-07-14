PIA special flight airlifts Pakistanis from China

BEIJING: PIA’s special flight PIA-6852 left Tianjin Binhai International airport on Sunday night to airlift 249 returning Pakistani nationals from Tianjin Municipality and adjoining areas to Pakistan.

In view of the disruption of commercial flight operations, it was PIA’s fourth special flight from China to transport Pakistani nationals back home. In pursuance of instructions of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Embassy had shortlisted passengers with urgent travel requirements for early return. The returning community members and students continued staying in China after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Embassy remained in close contact with the Pakistani nationals in China and extended all possible assistance to them. Special arrangements were made by the Embassy of Pakistan for the flight operation due to the prevalent quarantine requirements.