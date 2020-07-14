close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2020

PN inducts latest ship capable of performing multiple tasks

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy on Monday inducted in its fleet, the state of the art Corvette, Pakistan Navy Ship YARMOOK (PNS YARMOOK) which is capable of performing multiple naval operations.

Named after Battle of Yarmook, the PNS YARMOOK is latest warship with an effective amalgam of weapons and sensors possessing cutting edge self-protection and terminal defence systems constructed at M/S DAMEN Shipyards, Romania.

The ship is capable to perform variety of naval operations and transport helicopter and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) simultaneously.

