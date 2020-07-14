‘Herd immunity hope diminishing’

LONDON: Can you catch the coronavirus a second time? That remains unclear. A key question is whether antibodies produced by the body following an infection with the coronavirus provide some level of immunity, and if so, for how long, foreign media reported.

But we do have some clues. “We know from ‘normal’ coronavirus studies done in the past you can infect people after about a year following an initial infection,”said Dr Ben Killingley, consultant in acute medicine and infectious diseases at University College London hospital.

Dr Joshua Schiffer, an expert in infectious diseases at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in the US, added that any signs of reinfection would require detailed scrutiny. A new study of people who have caught and recovered from coronavirus raises the prospect that immunity to the virus may be short-lived.

Scientists at King’s College London studied how the body naturally fights off the virus by making antibodies, and how long these last in the weeks and months after recovery. Almost all of the 96 people in the study had detectable antibodies that could neutralise and stop coronavirus. But levels began to wane over the three months of the study.

But while you will find some antibodies in nearly every patient, not all are equal. Neutralising antibodies are the ones that stick to the coronavirus and are able to stop it infecting other cells. A study of 175 recovered patients in China showed 30% had very low levels of these neutralising antibodies.

That is why the WHO says “that cellular immunity [the other part of the adaptive response] may also be critical for recovery”. Another issue is that just because you might be protected by your antibodies, it doesn’t mean you cannot still harbour the virus and pass it onto others.

It matters for obvious personal health reasons and whether you will get Covid-19 multiple times and how often. Immunity will also affect how deadly the virus is. If people retain some, even imperfect, protection then it will make the disease less dangerous.

Understanding immunity could help ease lockdown if it is clear who is not at risk of catching or spreading the virus. If it is very difficult to produce long-term immunity, then it could make a vaccine harder to develop. Or it may change how the vaccine needs to be used - will it be a once a lifetime or once a year like the flu shot.

And the duration of immunity, whether by infection or immunisation, will tell us how likely we are to be able to stop the virus spreading.

Experts say it is unlikely that the coronavirus can hide in the body and remain dormant for a long time. “It’s a term that’s borrowed from other viruses, especially the herpes virus family, that can hide in the body in a latent state to reactivate years later. [There is] no evidence of that at all for coronaviruses,” says a virologist.

However, a latest South Korean study found that the patients who test positive for the coronavirus weeks after recovering from COVID-19 probably aren’t capable of transmitting the infection, research from South Korea shows.

Scientists from the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention studied 285 Covid-19 survivors who had tested positive for the coronavirus after their illness had apparently resolved, as indicated by a previous negative test result.

The so-called re-positive patients weren’t found to have spread any lingering infection, and virus samples collected from them couldn’t be grown in culture, indicating the patients were shedding non-infectious or dead virus particles.