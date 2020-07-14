Lahore school harassment case: ‘Students being threatened, blackmailed’

LAHORE: The teachers and staff nominated in the FIR for harassing girl students at an elite private school are on bail before arrest. “Child Protection and Welfare Bureau is closely following the case,” said the CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad. Police are investigating and updating the Child Protection Bureau. The chief minister has also formed a high-level committee to investigate into the harassment allegations and this committee too is investigating. The young women who spoke about the maltreatment and sexual harassment, on the other hand, said they were persistently being blackmailed, sent threats, and facingintimidation tactics, she underlined. Some of them are unable to file their applications despite assurances of security being provided to them. She further said safety requests were not being fulfilled. The CPWB chairperson said the Bureau will see to it that the students’ complaints against the staff are dealt with according to law and they get justice.