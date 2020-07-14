close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
Erum Zaidi
July 14, 2020

Remittances hit record high $23.120b in FY20

Top Story

KARACHI: Remittances flowing into Pakistan jumped 6 percent to an all-time high of $23.120 billion in the full 2019/20 fiscal year as overseas workers were able to send money home after countries started easing COVID-19 lockdowns around the world, central bank data showed on Monday. Pakistan had received $21.739 billion in the corresponding period of previous fiscal year. See detailed report on Business Pages

