Remittances hit record high $23.120b in FY20

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Remittances flowing into Pakistan jumped 6 percent to an all-time high of $23.120 billion in the full 2019/20 fiscal year as overseas workers were able to send money home after countries started easing COVID-19 lockdowns around the world, central bank data showed on Monday. Pakistan had received $21.739 billion in the corresponding period of previous fiscal year. See detailed report on Business Pages