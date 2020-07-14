Sugar Inquiry Commission: AG submits synopsis on behalf of federal govt

ISLAMABD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan was informed on Monday that the constitution of a commission to probe increase in sugar prices was lawful. However, the sugar mills seek to prevent federal and provincial governments as well as statutory bodies from performing their statutory duties. Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed submitted synopsis on behalf of the federal government in the federation petition praying for granting leave to appeal against the order dated 23.06.2020 passed by the High Court of Sindh, suspending the operation of the Inquiry Commission report to the extent of 12 sugar mills owners. A three-member bench of the apex court will resume hearing in matter today (Tuesday). In the synopsis, the attorney general submitted that the matter relates to the fundamental rights of the people of Pakistan, in particular the right to life under Article 9 of the Constitution of Pakistan which includes the right to have access to essential food items to sustain their lives at a reasonable and affordable cost and without being charged exorbitant amount for such items. “The respondent sugar mills seek to prevent federal and provincial govts as well as statutory bodies from performing their respective duties,” he contended.