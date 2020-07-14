Rate of Rs860/20 kg flour to be ensured at all cost: Aleem Khan

LAHORE: With a view to ensuring supply and price of flour in the market, the Punjab government has ordered strict action against those involved in disrupting wheat supply chain. The instructions were issued to commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province including Lahore in a meeting chaired by Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Monday evening. He said flour mills or shopkeepers who do not provide flour at the official rate would face strict action. There will be no compromise on the rate of Rs860 for 20kg flour bag, he stressed. The Punjab government sought reports from all the districts administration about compliance in this connection.