Man killed over land dispute

SARGODHA: A man was shot dead over a land dispute in Kotmomin police limits on Monday. According to police, Allah Bakhsh of Kotmomin had an altercation with his cousin Azmat Hussain over a land dispute a few days ago. On the day of incident, accused Azmat Hussain and his four accomplices came at fields and allegedly opened indiscriminate firing on Allah Bakhsh and his friends. As a result, Allah Bakhsh died on the spot and Hamid, Moon, Anjum, Imtiaz, Akraam, Ghulam Hassan and Jahanzeb sustained injuries. The injured were removed to THQ Kotmomin, Hospital.