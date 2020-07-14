close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
Family dispute: Couple with 3 daughters jumps into canal

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2020

NANKANA SAHIB: Five members of a family jumped into a canal over a domestic issue near Mandi Faizabad on Monday. Fayaz, 35, and his wife Saleem Bibi, 33, along with their three daughters Rabia, 5, Muskan, 3, and 15-month-old Anam jumped into the canal. District Emergency Officer Muhammad Akram and staffers of Rescue-1122 Nankana reached the spot and started search operation. Till the filing of the story, the search operation was underway.

