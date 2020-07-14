Faith healer tortures child to death

MUZAFFARGARH: A self-proclaimed faith healer killed a child during curing him of evil spirits in the Mehmood Kot area of district Muzaffargarh on Monday.

According to police, farmer Mukhtar Hussain took his 10-year-old son Sajad Hussain to a ‘faith healer’ identified as Ghaffar Shah, who told him that the boy was possessed and required spiritual treatment.

During the treatment, the faith healer forced the child to drink hot oil and threw boiling oil on the head and face of the boy. When the child fainted, he handed him over to his father and told them that he would regain consciousness after an hour.