PTI women empowerment meeting discusses various issues

ISLAMABAD: The first meeting of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Woman Empowerment Committee” was held here Monday with MNA Ms. Zille Huma in chair, which discussed on related legislative, administrative and other steps to ensure protection of women rights.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Ms. Rukhsana Naveed, MNA Uzma Riyaz Jadoon, Nusrat Wahid, Nuzhat Pathan, Media Advisor for Health and Social Development Adeela Khan, MPAs Zeenat Bibi and President Women Wing Malakand region Farzana Javed.

The meeting deliberated on the legislative, administrative and other measured needed to ensure protection of the women rights, provision of education, quality healthcare and ensuring them equal opportunities in all the sphere of life as per the party’s manifesto.

The forum also discussed in detail critical issues such as honor killing, gender-based discrimination, domestic violence, crimes against women and loopholes in the existing system which are exploited to the disadvantage of the women of the country. The committee lauded the steps taken by the present government and personal interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan in ensuring provision of legal share in property and legal assistance to women in distress.

It was noted that the goal of sustained and inclusive socio-economic development would remain elusive till the women of the country are provided with equal opportunities and a conducive environment to play their due role in nation building process. PTI is the only political party that provided the women of the country a platform to play proactive role in political sphere. It was decided that a road map for legislative and administrative steps would be finalised on priority to ensure protection of rights of the women as per party’s manifesto. In this context, responsibilities were assigned to the members of the committee.