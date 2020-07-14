Britain offers fast-track visas for foreign health workers

LONDON: Britain’s new immigration system will provide faster and cheaper visas for skilled health and social care workers, the government announced on Monday, setting out further details of the points-based system that will come into effect in January. A new post-Brexit immigration system will apply to skilled workers and ends free movement of labour between Britain and the European Union (EU) following Britain’s departure from the bloc earlier this year. The state-funded National Health Service (NHS), which employs more than 1.2 million people and is Britain’s front line in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, relies on labour from both the EU and other countries around the world.